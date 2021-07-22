Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $163,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $226,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMM opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $14.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

