Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $39.27

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $40.58. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 215 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,454,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

