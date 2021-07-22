Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $31.65 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

