Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TX. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Ternium stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

