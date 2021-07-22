Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The York Water by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The York Water by 5.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.