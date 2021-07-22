Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 659.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of The Andersons worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

