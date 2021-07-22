Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 273,352 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,352 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.