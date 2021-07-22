DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 4%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $34.02. 6,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 907,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,960. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.