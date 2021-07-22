Dero Price Tops $6.72 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.72 or 0.00020945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $72.14 million and approximately $385,138.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,075.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.58 or 0.06199614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.25 or 0.01360058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00370876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00134062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00603484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00377493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00292377 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,738,435 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

