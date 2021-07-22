Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403,830 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

