Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

