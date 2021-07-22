Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Cap of $239,826.09

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $239,826.09 and $6,115.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Devery has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00827211 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

