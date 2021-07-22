Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,791.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,791 ($36.46) and last traded at GBX 2,688 ($35.12), with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.22 million and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,153.37.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Dewhurst news, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.