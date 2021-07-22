Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,153.37. The company has a market capitalization of £218.19 million and a P/E ratio of 47.45.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Dewhurst news, insider Charles Holroyd bought 100 shares of Dewhurst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.