DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.09. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,000. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

