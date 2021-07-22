Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMS shares. upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

