Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,857 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.55% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $37,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

