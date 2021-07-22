Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $38,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $5,457,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.