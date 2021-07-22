Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.18 Million Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.12% of The Aaron’s worth $36,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.