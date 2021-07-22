Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,773,200. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

