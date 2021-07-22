Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $36,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

