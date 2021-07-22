Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Credicorp worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

BAP opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

