Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

