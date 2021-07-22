Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,974 ($38.86). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,888 ($37.73), with a volume of 261,899 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPLM. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,918.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 70.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

