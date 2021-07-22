Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.87 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $123.77. 94,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,154. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

