Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.87 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.
Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $123.77. 94,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,154. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.
In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
