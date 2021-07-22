Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.
NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
