Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.