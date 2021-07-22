Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $47,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

