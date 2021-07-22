Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $73.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,088. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $491.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.17.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

