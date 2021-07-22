Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

Dover stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.33. 2,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.