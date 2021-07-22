Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

