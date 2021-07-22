DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $19.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 102.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,260.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.01363186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00379393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

