Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DREUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

