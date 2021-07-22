Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $106.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.