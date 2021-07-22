Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.19 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

