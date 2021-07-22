DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DWF Group stock opened at GBX 107.94 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.46. The company has a market cap of £351.19 million and a P/E ratio of -40.58.

Get DWF Group alerts:

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.