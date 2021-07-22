e-Money Market Capitalization Achieves $9.90 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. e-Money has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $95,483.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.