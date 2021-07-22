Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 156,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,470. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

