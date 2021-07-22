Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE EXP opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.