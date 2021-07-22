EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $10,775.51

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, EagleX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $10,775.51 and approximately $20.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00104183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00141568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,182.78 or 1.00302539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

