EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.00.

EGP opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $118.76 and a one year high of $177.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.