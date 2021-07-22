Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 598.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

