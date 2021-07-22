easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.47. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

