easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.06 ($12.52).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 810.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.47. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.