easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.26 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

