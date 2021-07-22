easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.26 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

