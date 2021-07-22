Eaton Vance Management Has $95.50 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $95,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,077 shares of company stock valued at $40,921,129 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $604.39 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $612.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

