Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $89,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,016,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in American Tower by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 197,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 146,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in American Tower by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $280.26 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.