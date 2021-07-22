Eaton Vance Management Purchases 24,564 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $119,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

