EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMII stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

