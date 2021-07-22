EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

