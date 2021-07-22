EJF Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

