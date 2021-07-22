Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.